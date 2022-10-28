Short Interest in Countryside Partnerships PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Decreases By 27.6%

Countryside Partnerships PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the September 30th total of 241,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Countryside Partnerships Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSPLF remained flat at $2.40 on Friday. Countryside Partnerships has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 264 ($3.19) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Countryside Partnerships Company Profile

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

