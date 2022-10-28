Short Interest in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Declines By 27.4%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the September 30th total of 130,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 9.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH remained flat at $2.98 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,242. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:CPSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CPS Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

