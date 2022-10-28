Short Interest in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Declines By 18.0%

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 71,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 485,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Insider Transactions at Vaccitech
In other news, insider Graham Griffiths sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,104.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,125 shares of company stock valued at $111,458 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vaccitech from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vaccitech from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Vaccitech Trading Down 5.0 %
Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $17.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vaccitech will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Vaccitech
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
Further Reading
