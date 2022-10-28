Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target Cut to $1.30

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum to $1.30 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SIEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.79.

Sientra Price Performance

SIEN traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 238,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,765. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. Sientra has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $6.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 346.56% and a negative net margin of 68.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 230.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 48.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Sientra during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sientra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Articles

