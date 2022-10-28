Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) Short Interest Down 18.3% in October

Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 27,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Crest Acquisition Stock Performance

SLCR stock remained flat at $7.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. Silver Crest Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towerview LLC increased its position in Silver Crest Acquisition by 47.1% during the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $492,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,862,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,004,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Silver Crest Acquisition Company Profile

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

