Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

SLP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.68. 4,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,953. The company has a market cap of $843.60 million, a PE ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 0.56. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $67.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,114,260.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,099,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,095,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,114,260.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,099,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,095,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $991,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,077,907 shares in the company, valued at $202,060,291.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth $32,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

