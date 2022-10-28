Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 485.7% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

Singapore Exchange stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.93.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.8098 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.