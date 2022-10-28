Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 485.7% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Singapore Exchange stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.93.
Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.
