Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Shares Down 5.4%

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.62. 258,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 416,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$23.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.00.
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Stock Down 5.4 %
The firm has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)
About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)
Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.
