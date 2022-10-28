Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Shares Down 5.4%

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.62. 258,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 416,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$23.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.00.

Get Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) alerts:

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

In other Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) news, Director Walter Coles Jr. acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,337.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 721,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,100,863.60. In the last three months, insiders acquired 37,300 shares of company stock worth $271,353.

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.