SmartFi (SMTF) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.02 Billion

SmartFi (SMTF) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 28th. In the last week, SmartFi has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartFi token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004883 BTC on major exchanges. SmartFi has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $17,069.00 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmartFi Token Profile

SmartFi was first traded on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com.

SmartFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

