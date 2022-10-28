Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

SAH stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.17. 3,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,934. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.27%.

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $3,039,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,012,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $3,039,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,012,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 190,168 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,468.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,580 shares of company stock worth $8,110,352. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after purchasing an additional 431,324 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after buying an additional 84,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after buying an additional 58,218 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,283,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

