SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Update

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOPH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. 32,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,350. The company has a market cap of $135.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $16.93.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 211.72% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

Featured Articles

