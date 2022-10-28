Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.38.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $81.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.66 and its 200-day moving average is $105.34. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $78.50 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.3% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,022,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 8.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 621,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 50,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

