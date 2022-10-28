State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 431 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Equinix worth $72,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.81.
NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $15.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $570.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,716. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $598.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $651.55. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $853.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.
