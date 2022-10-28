State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Chubb worth $49,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Chubb by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Chubb by 960.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Chubb by 23.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded up $5.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.44. 39,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.21 and its 200-day moving average is $196.61. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.48). Chubb had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.08.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

