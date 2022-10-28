State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 110,526 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,225,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,526 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $87,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 481,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,821,628. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $174.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

