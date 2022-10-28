State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,264 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $68,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.20 and a 200-day moving average of $193.05.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.87.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

