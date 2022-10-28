Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of XPeng Call Options (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 47,537 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 23% compared to the average daily volume of 38,691 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.76.
XPeng Trading Down 6.4 %
XPEV stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 37,795,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,250,714. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in XPeng by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
