Suku (SUKU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.68 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Suku token can currently be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Suku has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Suku has a total market cap of $10.68 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suku Token Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

