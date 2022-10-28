Sweat Economy Price Hits $0.0187 on Top Exchanges (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $58.61 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,617,665,457 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,132,381,293 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

