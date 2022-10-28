TD Asset Management Inc. Has $61.57 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,515 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of CMS Energy worth $61,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $188,418,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 17,389.2% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,166 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,084.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,116,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,489 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $56.60 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.37.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

