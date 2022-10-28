TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,290 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $63,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 123,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.32.

NYSE DPZ opened at $331.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $567.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

