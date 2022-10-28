TD Securities Increases Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Price Target to C$5.50

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

MGRUF stock remained flat at $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $4.68.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

