TD Securities Increases Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Price Target to C$5.50

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
MGRUF stock remained flat at $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $4.68.
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
