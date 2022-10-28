Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Cut to C$51.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teck Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$38.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.66.

TECK traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.20. 295,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,627,685. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $45.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,503,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,983,000 after buying an additional 53,218 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

