Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

TFX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.62.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $6.12 on Friday, hitting $217.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,365. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $370.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

