Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the September 30th total of 181,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TVFCF. UBS Group decreased their price target on Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from €9.80 ($10.00) to €7.20 ($7.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of TVFCF remained flat at $6.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Company Profile

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, sports, and movies.

