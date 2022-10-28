Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TER. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock traded up $3.43 on Thursday, reaching $83.29. 37,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,038. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

