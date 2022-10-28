Tezos 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $27.63 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00007032 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $27.63 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00011889 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00018748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002238 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008364 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 935,708,756 coins and its circulating supply is 914,244,958 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

