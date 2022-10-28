The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target to $43.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.
Bread Financial Stock Performance
Shares of BFH stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. 63,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,793. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $92.34.
Insider Transactions at Bread Financial
In other Bread Financial news, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $6,391,000. Courant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bread Financial Company Profile
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
