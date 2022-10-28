The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target to $43.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.83. 63,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,793. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $92.34.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.17). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Bread Financial news, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $6,391,000. Courant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

