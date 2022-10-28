Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Update

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the September 30th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,058,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Therapeutic Solutions International Price Performance
Shares of Therapeutic Solutions International stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,133,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,147. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Therapeutic Solutions International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile
