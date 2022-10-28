Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $85,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

JMST stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,037. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

