Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Invests $278,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 930 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.80.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM traded up $4.05 on Friday, hitting $334.51. 4,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,264. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

