Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Purchases New Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 1.4% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $107.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,655. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

