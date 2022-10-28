Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Sells 1,115 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,750,000 after acquiring an additional 62,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after purchasing an additional 637,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,924,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,244,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,422,346. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

