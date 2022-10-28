Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Workday by 1,909.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,057,000 after purchasing an additional 510,977 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 353.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.57.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $155.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.66. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $816,774.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

