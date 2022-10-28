Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Down 76.6% in October

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the September 30th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Toshiba Trading Up 1.3 %

TOSYY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. 19,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toshiba has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toshiba will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

