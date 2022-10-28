Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in October

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,100 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 380,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

Touchstone Exploration stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. 5,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,809. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. Touchstone Exploration has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.13.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

