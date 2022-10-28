Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in October

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,100 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 380,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.
Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance
Touchstone Exploration stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. 5,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,809. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. Touchstone Exploration has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.13.
About Touchstone Exploration
