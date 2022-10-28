Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 8,426 put options on the company. This is an increase of 52% compared to the typical volume of 5,551 put options.

iQIYI Trading Down 2.4 %

IQ traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. 515,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,608,715. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.83. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that iQIYI will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 915.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IQ shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Further Reading

