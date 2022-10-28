TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.55

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.55, with a volume of 1165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THS. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.23 and a beta of 0.39.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 68,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $3,331,720.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,795,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,112,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,513 shares of company stock valued at $17,375,391. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

