TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCBK. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.20.

NASDAQ:TCBK traded up $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $57.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,171. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $101.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 473.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $133,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

