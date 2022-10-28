Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Short Interest Up 25.3% in October

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,100 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the September 30th total of 791,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,417.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 205 ($2.48) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TTBXF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.