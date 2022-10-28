Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW) Short Interest Update

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCWGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth $176,000.

Tritium DCFC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCFCW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. 38,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,648. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. Tritium DCFC has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium Pty Ltd. designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers also offers CAN-Ethernet bridge products that allow to access from a PC application to the vehicle CAN bus. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Murarrie, Australia.

Featured Articles

