Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Update

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the September 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi from 8.00 to 9.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

Shares of TRKNY remained flat at $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. The company operates in two segments, Fixed Line and Mobile. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under Türk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

