UBS Group Cuts Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $37.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.60.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $151.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.