United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Gap Down to $31.75

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.75, but opened at $29.98. United Fire Group shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 588 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Fire Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut United Fire Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $660.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $219.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George D. Milligan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,554.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George D. Milligan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,554.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,412.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $186,765 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in United Fire Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,351,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 134,553 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 233,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Further Reading

