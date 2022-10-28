V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Wedbush

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.75.

VFC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.48. 192,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,897,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

