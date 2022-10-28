Van ECK Associates Corp Has $18.06 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $18,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 95,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.07.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

