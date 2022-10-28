Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 7,994 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $18,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Southern Stock Performance

SO opened at $65.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average of $73.32. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.