Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,518 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $52,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $326.95. 1,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,326. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.20.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.