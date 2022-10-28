Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.
VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.35.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ VRTX traded up $12.77 on Friday, reaching $300.66. The company had a trading volume of 72,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,075. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $179.96 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.83 and its 200-day moving average is $280.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,769,107. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,298 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after buying an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,492,000 after buying an additional 1,422,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,563,000 after buying an additional 826,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
