Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.35.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $12.77 on Friday, reaching $300.66. The company had a trading volume of 72,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,075. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $179.96 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.83 and its 200-day moving average is $280.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,769,107. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,298 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after buying an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,492,000 after buying an additional 1,422,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,563,000 after buying an additional 826,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.