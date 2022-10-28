Wells Fargo & Company Increases Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $60.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OLN. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Olin Stock Performance

OLN stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.89. 18,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Olin

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Olin had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 60.71%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olin will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,827,000 after acquiring an additional 472,527 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,346,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,017,000 after acquiring an additional 58,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after acquiring an additional 188,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

